Crime is crime

When we call on the Government to do something about the crime that is evident in our nation, are we serious? Our society seems to classify crime as serious injury to others and murder. Ask anyone if speeding on our highways is a crime and you will be greeted with laughter and derision. The same applies to squatting, petty theft, littering and disturbing the peace. Surely, eliminating all of these “unlawful acts” would be simpler than laying the stress on the more serious offences? In Mr Rowley’s constituency alone we have speeding on the Diego Martin Highway taking place, while littering appears to be regarded as a privilege of the poor.

Mr Imbert’s constituency on the Morne Coco Road is another example of lawlessness with regard to litter and road traffic violations. Our MPs seem to think that once elections are over, they can relax for four years without making the “hard decisions” necessary to enforce law and order.

Perhaps the expulsion of the Canadians was nothing to do with racism but rather as a result of the insistence that the law must be adhered to?

Wherever you look there is evidence of unlawful behaviour, be it along the beautiful North Coast with the cut and burn squatting, to the towns and cities where erecting booths and selling produce is taken as a “right” or getting in a boat and disturbing the peace right through the night with no regard for the carrying effect of sound over water, all technically illegal which are overlooked by all and sundry.

So the next time that you are buying something at a “bargain” ask yourself, “Am I compounding an unlawful act?” and if so, reject the opportunity.

Chris Knaggs,

Carenage