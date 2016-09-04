Police part of the problem

This is in no way about being totally critical about our Police Service. I believe that there are still good police officers out there. Yet, if we are dealing with crime, we must look at the entire scenario to come up with a solution. With all the beautiful plans that we may have it will take the Police Service to implement it. So I believe the first area we should consider is those who must effectively put the strategy into effect.

I must say we do have a problem in this area. There is gross laziness at times in the Police Service. Can you imagine ringing and reporting a house breaking and officers arrive a day later, or ringing a police station and being told no cars are available, or visiting a police station and getting an attitude as if you are bothering them.

Many of our officers need to change their attitude towards their job. Our Prime Minister was correct in saying they need to get out there and work—police the nation, protect and serve. Another issue that needs to be dealt with is that several of our officers are not walking that straight and narrow road. The Police Service is being tarnished with those rogue elements. There are good police men and women out there but a little leaven can spoil the entire bread. Do the math—if you are put there to implement the law and you are working against the law what then?

The authorities need to now look internally and be bold enough to make or do what is necessary to bring about change.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan