Process court cases in timely manner

From what I have read lately, it seems to me that criminals and their accomplices, including witnesses and lawyers, deliberately stall the sentencing process so they can reach the ten-year mark after which certain punishments cannot be applied.

Am I reading this wrong? We know there is no easy solution to the crime problem. Bad behaviour begins at home and worsens during the adolescent years with peer pressure. Criminals then seem to get bolder as they get older.

But processing court cases in a timely manner would eliminate several things: prisoners accused without bail languishing in jail for years at the state’s expense; petty criminals becoming hardened criminals due to their time in ‘jail school’; accused out on bail committing more crimes; lawyers being tied up for years on a few cases; magistrates being too busy to clear up the backlog; jury members having to return every time a case is adjourned, etc.

Just get the job done and stop pandering to the criminals.

Josephine Frank