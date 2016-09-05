Polls and journalism

I was amazed at the cover story of your September 4 edition which reported on a poll conducted via your company’s Facebook page. Polls are valuable for journalistic ends but there are many problems with this poll that ought to have prevented you from publishing.

A 2011 academic conference paper by Maxtaxas et al reported “data from social media did only slightly better than chance in predicting election results.” Sampling works when it is applied to people who are randomly selected. Visitors to your site may not be representative of all local Internet users and may not be representative of the general population. The results as reported did not present any persuasive evidence to accept them as a valid and reliable measurement of public opinion. It is most noteworthy that there has been no declaration of key demographic information which is vital for a proper evaluation of the study.

There are a series of academic papers which have found that such online studies have inaccurate estimates and inconsistent relationships between variables. This problem is caused by the bias in self-selection (nobody was selected, you voted if you happened upon the page) and the ability of individuals to use multiple identities or for paid agents, volunteers or bots to influence the outcome. It was necessary for you to establish adherence to these criteria before publication.

Such studies, as the one reported, operate outside the realm of inferential statistics and have no theoretical basis on which to conclude that they produce valid and reliable estimates of broad public attitudes or opinions. The danger in this publication, beyond the damage to the field of polling, is the undue biased influence on the minds of our population. In my opinion, this is not a place where your newspaper ought to willingly go.

Noble Philip,

Blue Range