Time to fix entry woes at stadium

Like many other Trinbagonians, I sincerely believed that the T&TFA and the management of the Hasely Crawford Stadium had gotten their act together after the debacle of herding fans like cattle into the HCS in November 2015 against the USA.

In stark contrast, the flow into the March 2016 game against St Vincent was smooth, and I was proud to even have carried a visiting colleague from Brazil to that game. But last Friday versus Guatemala we seemed to have lost the plot once more… or perhaps the relatively lower attendance of the St Vincent game disguised what was otherwise another substandard performance by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

I arrived at the entrance to the venue about 30 minutes before kick-off, and joined the herd with my four-year old daughter in my arms. After she had taken a few random pushing elbows to her face I decided to turn back and wait until halftime. By then hundreds were still entering, security searches had mysteriously stopped and an attendant grabbed our covered stand tickets out of our hands as we passed by. I had to turn back and negotiate to get the tickets back so that I could properly identify myself as a patron of that section when I arrived at the turnstile of the covered stand.

Up to this point I truly considered walking back to my car and going home, contemplating launching a campaign to boycott future matches, but I thought that the dedicated lads on the pitch should not have to suffer because of poor organisation and incompetence.

To the organisers—opening the gates early must not preclude having a smooth and organised flow into the venue. Reaching the entrance 15-20 minutes before kick-off should not equate to being jostled and crushed amidst thousands of people trying to squeeze into a single entrance, with a mere five slots, each a foot wide.

I am sure the executives of the T&TFA and HCS are well-travelled and have thus experienced fan-friendly treatment when entering football and sporting arenas across the world. Recently I had the pleasure of disembarking public transport in Bordeaux, France and within 15 minutes found myself comfortably seated amongst 42,000 fans for a European football match. A week later my friends and I parked at the Met Life Stadium in New Jersey, USA and in less than 20 minutes walked straight to our seats into the Copa America Final along with 82,000 others.

Now that we have qualified for the HEX, here are a few humble recommendations for our next five (and potentially six) home matches:

I. Properly zone the respective sections of the HCS, including having numbered seats. For example, a person could purchase a pre-assigned seat e.g. Zone A, Row H, Seat 14.

II. Offer a “season pass” to be purchased in advance for specified seats—both in the covered and uncovered sections.

III. Allow these “season Pass” ticket holders to purchase a limited number of additional tickets in a pre-sale period before tickets go on sale to the general public for a particular match.

IV. Work with the traffic authorities and protective services on a comprehensive traffic management plan for the Woodbrook, Mucurapo and Invaders Bay area on the day (before and after the game).

V. Consider implementing shuttles from pre-designated parking lots around the city, and allow priority access according to the pre-agreed traffic management plan.

VI. Ensure there are multiple entrances utilising the full geographic space around the HCS, where pre-screening and security checks are carried out.

VII. Ensure enough well-identified LOC staffers are stationed as far as Ariapita Avenue, Mucurapo Road and Wrightson road to assist patrons in finding their zone.

VIII. Utilise ropes or long barriers along the streets leading into the venue, so that persons can start getting into their respective zones, along with appropriate signage.

IX. Consider alternative entrances for the physically challenged, elderly or patrons with young children.

X. Once inside patrons must be able to fully utilise the already available multiple turnstiles into the HCS to access their respective zone.

XI. There must be sufficient staff and security presence within the stadium to enforce seating designations.

XII. Ensure all concessionaire booths are utilised and encourage patrons to form lines.

XIII. Open all the barriers, gates and turnstiles immediately after the match.

As a long standing die-hard supporter I am volunteering to help. And I am sure there are also many other competent nationals who want our sporting events to be executed safely and at very high standards. Get us involved, ask for feedback and the fan-base will come forward to support.

Vikash Supersad

Chaguanas