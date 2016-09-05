What CEPEP transformation?

Is the so-called “transformation” of CEPEP touted by the new chairman of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP), a euphemism for “replacing” People’s Partnership-appointed contractors with People’s National Movement appointees?

Let us not be fooled, the real issue is that eleven months in office and the PNM is unable recall contracts given out under the PP administration in order to have them re-distributed among its own supporters.

Most of the PP-appointed contractors have a signed three-year contract with a dispute resolution clause that effectively blocks arbitrary dismissals.

It appears to me that the new CEPEP board is using the restructuring argument to get around this stumbling block. The CEPEP board is seeking to introduce several extraneous matters in order to make its case for the removal of contractors. It is therefore easy to predict that CEPEP will be tied up in much litigation if the matter of the contractors is not handled properly.

The CEPEP programme deviated from its original 2002 moorings and became a nest for party patronage by the same PNM that is complaining today. The programme degenerated into a reward for foot soldiers of the party in power. Party supporters from both sides came to expect it.

Therefore, chairman Trevor Lynch will find it very difficult to erase this perception, especially with CEPEP coming under line minister Franklin Khan, who is also the chairman of the PNM. Transformation of CEPEP? What transformation?



Harry Partap

Tableland