Where will voiceless turn to now?

Now that the CrimeWatch show hosted by embattled Ian Alleyne has been taken off the air, there are some concerns that need to be addressed. Firstly, does that mean that the ‘voice of the people’ (as posited by Mr Alleyne and agreed to by many TV viewers) is going to be muffled?

This had been the clarion call by Mr Alleyne, that his show was indeed a channel through which the disadvantaged and helpless could seek redress.

This claim to an extent has been quite true, as we have seen from time to time, young children, elderly folks and even the disabled having their plight aired and receiving help.

We have also seen individuals who have exhausted all their options for governmental and statutory bodies’ assistance turn to the show and get help. We have seen people who have been disenfranchised by the authorities get help through the show.

Secondly, is this the start of another creeping dictatorship whereby anyone who dares to bark will be muzzled?

We have seen in the past how people in high places can walk into radio and TV stations and wield their power if anything controversial is aired.

Later that same power turned into venom for police officers and the wanton waste of national resources all because “one man has all the say.”

And thirdly, what does this mean for the entire population? Does it mean that sooner or later voices over the radio, newspaper articles like this one and even loudspeaker and PA system vocals are going to be silenced?

This situation has some serious repercussions for the freedom of the people and indeed the press.

This situation, if there was a problem, could have been handled differently. There are laws in this country governing slander, libel and blasphemy. We have often heard of people being sued for libellous statements. Why is this one any different?

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas