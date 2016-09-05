Kevan Sinanan walked onto the set of Planting Seeds anxiously clenching an invention he had engineered in his garage, a gadget made to match keys to their respective locks faster.
Why is death penalty not enforced?
Monday, September 5, 2016
It would appear that Mr Rowley, the leader of the opposition, and the Privy Council are all in agreement that we still have the right to implement the death penalty.
The question then is, why are we not reinstating the commencement of hangings? It is now one of the only deterrents left to deter the loose killers running around on this island murdering innocent citizens at random on a daily basis.
GA Marques
