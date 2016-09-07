Chaos to get UWI pass

One wonders who at UWI could have come up with this “no thoroughfare” through UWI without passes plan and have it advertised the day before term reopens (a Sunday) in the newspaper. It shows lack of foresight from those in charge of our premier higher learning institution.

I am a parent who has to drop off two daughters at different times. Please note that it’s not me alone but my wife also, and some cases my brother who works in St Augustine. None of them can now pass through until we get a pass.

The funny thing is you are allowed one pass alone. So how on earth can this be achieved? Monday was total pandemonium trying to get a pass. A simple solution was to give a cut-off date like a week or so to get your pass, not the day before. And to make matters worse, car owners at a nearby bar are always double-parked, contributing to already heavy traffic.

It reminds me of my days in UWI when the burly guard stopped me with my heavy school bag to ask for my pass, but right across the road in UWI’s compound was the nuts man passing through. I suppose he had one too.

Markie Ceasar,

Curepe