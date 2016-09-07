Garbage piling up in Warrenville

On September 5, a Monday after two days of garbage pile up, the garbage removal truck never showed up in the Warrenville area. By 5 o’clock in the afternoon the place was littered with garbage from busted bags after the stray dogs passed.

Of course this will eventually find its way into the main drains where this will contribute to its further clogging.

My point is, if the contractor’s truck had broken down, and I am not saying this was the case, is there a back-up plan to remove the garbage from the streets?

Additionally, who overseas this garbage collection? I think the relevant corporation should be more thorough in who they contract to collect garbage since this is not the first time this has happened in the Warrenville area.

Donna Badri,

Eccles Street, Warrenville