Training aspect of Cepep just ‘make-believe’

When the prime minister announced that responsibility for Cepep was being shifted from the Ministry of Public Utilities to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, I told myself that Cepep might have, at last, found a house and a “riding partner” suited to what the organisation ought to be focused—the “riding partner” being the URP. I was however disappointed when, thereafter, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development himself indicated that Cepep would be returned to its original intent.

I have expressed on several occasions the view that matters of the environment should be the responsibility of the local government bodies, ie the cities and regional corporations, this activity being allied to public health.

There is much in common between the activities of the Cepep and the URP and therefore, it is not unreasonable to assume that, under the new arrangement, the activities of these two bodies would be rationalised and eventually merged.

T&T is a relatively small country and, therefore, matters of the environment should loom large in community perspectives. In this regard one is amazed that in all past administrations, policy seems to have accorded a low priority to matters of the environment as is evident by the practice, over the years, of shifting responsibility, therefore, “from pillar to post.”

Of late, much publicity has been given to the need for this country to seek to enter the tourism market in a large way. How can this thrust be assisted by an environment which is filthy and unsightly? Are we not even aware that a high proportion of plastic containers which hold beverages locally for foreign-owned companies invariably carry the inscription “recyclable?” Yet we do nothing!

So that one would hope that Cepep and its new “riding partner” will now be used as vehicles for a genuine effort for disposing and recycling of waste.

One final point, and this I hope, would put to rest the Minister’s assertion of a “return” to its true roots by Cepep: is it not foolhardy to expect a Cepep worker to engage in some form of “training” after having used a whacker from 7 am to 11 am?

What this says is that this assumed “training” component in Cepep (and in contracts for like bodies) is non-functional and make-believe. Certainly what is needed is the setting up nationally of properly organised Artisan Training Workshops which will target the youth, in particular.

Perhaps the Ministry ought to be re-named, Ministry of the Environment and Local Government, in order to give emphasis to the new direction which is herein advocated.

Errol O C Cupid,

Trincity, Tacarigua