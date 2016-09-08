​Drowned hero was an angel—stepdad

Javel James, 23, who drowned on Sunday while attempting to save two women and four children who got into difficulties while bathing in the waters of Maracas Bay, was said to be an angel who selflessly jumped into the waters despite him not being an excellent swimmer.



Rip, beautiful soul, wish this world had more angels like you!

Jordin Lee



May god bless u. RIP.

Rachel Ross



Died a hero. Rip man.

Christian Gabriel García



I don’t think parents should let their kids bathe at Maracas Beach; it’s so rough and dangerous, especially for little children. I don’t let my daughter go into that water. I’m afraid because its too rough.

Nandanie Sarjoo



Trini waters ain’t what they used to be...once you go past where you can stand you risk the chance of drowning. Currents are very strong now on every beach.

