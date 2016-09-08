You are here
Drowned hero was an angel—stepdad
Javel James, 23, who drowned on Sunday while attempting to save two women and four children who got into difficulties while bathing in the waters of Maracas Bay, was said to be an angel who selflessly jumped into the waters despite him not being an excellent swimmer.
Rip, beautiful soul, wish this world had more angels like you!
Jordin Lee
May god bless u. RIP.
Rachel Ross
Died a hero. Rip man.
Christian Gabriel García
I don’t think parents should let their kids bathe at Maracas Beach; it’s so rough and dangerous, especially for little children. I don’t let my daughter go into that water. I’m afraid because its too rough.
Nandanie Sarjoo
Trini waters ain’t what they used to be...once you go past where you can stand you risk the chance of drowning. Currents are very strong now on every beach.
Christian Dopson
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online