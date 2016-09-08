You are here

​I’m not giving up one inch of land

Published: 
Thursday, September 8, 2016

Chairman of the Safari Eco Park in Chaguaramas, Raymond Habib, Monday insisted he was “not going to give up one square inch of the land” which has been leased to him by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA).
 
What are the terms of these leases? Cause you could swear they buy private land freehold.

Alexx Ali

Letters