The future of West Indies coach Phil Simmons will be discussed at this weekend’s West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) meeting to be held in Dominica.
You are here
Marlene set to return
Sacked housing and urban development minister Marlene Mc Donald is set to make a return when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley makes a major Cabinet reshuffle shortly, the T&T Guardian understands.
Our Facebook readers commented below:
Send all MPs who hired relatives to the IC for investigation, which includes Kamla and her other colleagues. All of them must also step down until the IC investigation is complete.
Mary Jones
Whatever happened to the big speech about transparency and accountability? The buck stops here, said Dr Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister-elect in his swearing in speech. I guess transparency and accountability don’t apply to this PNM government, just Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the Opposition right?
Anton Pope
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online