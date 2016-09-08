Armour to chair Caricom law body

President of the Law Association of T&T Reginald Armour, SC, has been elected chairman of Caricom’s Council of Legal Education (CCLE). Armour was elected at a meeting of the executive council of the CLE in Antigua last weekend.



Has he moved the existing LATT forward? The Legal Professions Act is 20 years old. There are rogue attorneys all over, embarrassing the profession. There is little or no continuing legal education. Other than attorneys in private practice, the attorneys are not engaged. Attorneys admitting to affix their signature to documents to remove him without reading it and there are no consequences. Although his leadership is an improvement on the last, there is no strength or direction in it. What is his plan? Now we are taking this lack of energy regional?

Catylin Joseph



Calm and collective, no rabble-rouser. Regional integration. T&T back. Wishing you all the best, sir.

Chloe Paul

