PNM marks one year in office

Former Port-of-Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing Tuesday gave the Government a failing grade on their performance after a year in office. Yesterday marked one year since the Dr Keith Rowley-led administration was voted into office.



Okay, who really takes Lee Sing seriously? Not even his own reflection in the mirror.

Lo Raine



A good man who was bypassed.

Kenny Supersad



At the end of the first year in office it is only normal for a new Government to get a poor review. However, it must not end there. This administration was given the task by the electors to return some form of decency to T&T and to rebuild the economy.

Also to deal with corruption, bribery, thievery, money laundering and all forms of crime and criminal activities, efficiently and effectively. To bring those who are culpable to justice, letting them give account before a courts of law.

As much as they have had their share of ups and downs, I say to the Government, continue with your duties to restore integrity and dignity to this nation.

Paul Anthony



Like some people feel the Government is a miracle-working government—everything must be perfect in one year time.

Leela Glasgow