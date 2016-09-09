Only criminals benefit

When the UNC Government shut down the Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago (SAUTT), there was massive outcry by many, and maybe rightly so, because there were valuable elements in SAUTT.

However, many condemned what they saw as a new Government playing politics with security even though under SAUTT the homicide rate was the highest ever (548), the kidnapping era was the highest ever, and serious crime was the highest ever recorded—over 21,000 per annum.

New policies came about that virtually turned around security, due to the introduction of the National Operations Centre (NOC) and the National Security Training Academy (NSTA), upon which, in contrast to SAUTT, the homicide rate was reduced from 548 to 404, and every other serious crime was reduced by 25 to 83 per cent.

Due to the NOC acting as a full co-ordination and communication platform, as recommended by the Commission of Enquiry into the attempted coup, there was a major reduction in serious crime, with the highest visibility of law enforcement at every corner, whereby some started to complain that they were seeing too many blue lights and there was the fastest response to distress calls.

There was a closer working relationship between all arms of law enforcement and the public was kept up to date in real time.

The detection rate was on the rise. The homicide rate was on a ratio of 180 per annum up to February last year when NOC and NSTA were fully operational, and the public starting to feel that we were heading in the right direction.

However, this has now all collapsed with the NOC and NSTA having now been virtually shut down. And the end result is that criminals have once again taken control, with the stats available to confirm this. But those who were full of sound and fury when SAUTT was shut down are now suddenly silent.

Sadly though, many innocent, highly qualified and valuable employees in National Security become collateral damage when governments change, as many are targeted and if perceived as a “PNM or UNC” depending on which Government takes over, then firing is the order of the day, and good people are put on the breadline, which is then followed by these same employees suing the State and the taxpayers pay the price.

The decision to dismantle and shut down critical security assets and policies, simply as a result of partisan politics is childish and ridiculous, and those who condemned those acts in 2010, are silent now. So it confirms yet again that too many of us only make decisions and give views based on political affiliation rather than being impartial and calling a spade a spade.

More importantly, until those who hold strategic positions in governments stop playing politics with the nation’s security, with their main mission being that when they get into office “the other side did this, so we have to mash it up, regardless whether it was of value or not,” then we would always be behind the eight ball in reducing crime, as the criminal cartel certainly do not shut down and dismantle their policies to commit crime successfully.

So whilst they are building, we are destroying, all because of petty politics.

Gary Griffith