​Between a rock and a hard place

Like so many of my fellow citizens, I fell victim to the Zika virus two weeks ago, with all the attendant aches, pains, swellings and rash.

Having recovered, I was back at my first day at exercise a morning las week. I left the Queen’s Park Oval at 6 am and walked up Elizabeth Street and down Serpentine Road to Mandela Park.

Before getting to the top of Elizabeth Street I began to cough non-stop and I felt so badly I thought I was going to pass out. I thought that maybe I had not recovered enough to do even light exercise.

However, I did detect a somewhat sour odour in the atmosphere, which was later explained to me that the authorities had been spraying the area earlier, for the said same Zika-carrying mosquito.

Well, after suffering through the aftermath of that spray job it is clearly a tossup as to which is worse—the Zika mosquito bite or the eradication spray.

Gregory Wight,

Maraval