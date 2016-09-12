Bus driver par excellence

Please allow me the opportunity through your widely read newspaper to express profound gratitude to a gentleman who, on Sunday 28 August, 2016, displayed a passion for his job which will redound to the benefit of his employer.

I speak on behalf of the Sinanan’s from Sangre Grande. We embarked on a know your country tour by PTSC bus.

The best decision PTSC could have ever made was to appoint Mukesh Ragoonanan of Sangre Grande as our official bus driver and tour guide. He made our journey a most comfortable and enjoyable one as the ride was very smooth which led us to visit some of the historical sites, beaches and most of all, what nature had to offer down in the deep south.

Mukesh was very courteous and patient throughout the trip. He exhibited a high degree of professionalism and driving excellence. He manouvered the bus with expertise and great precaution bringing us back to our homes with our self instilled encouragement to travel with PTSC very soon again.

When a person can go to his work place the day before and ensure the unit is mechanically checked, serviced, washed and cleaned out, a story is definitely told that, that person has been brought up with good family values.

Mukesh’s commitment, dedication and devotion to his job as displayed, is beyond reproach and the call of duty. His performance was indeed great and we all are of the firm view that PTSC should be proud of him as he has marketed their product to the best of his ability. Well done Mukesh and keep up the good work.

Anthony Sinanan

Sangre Grande