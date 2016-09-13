Throwing money at crime won’t solve anything

It is a crime the way the Government is spending vast sums of money on the police, to no avail. This is consistent with the actions of all governments of the past which spent, seemingly uncontrollably, in this area under the misapprehension that the solution to every problem is to throw money at it.

The approach to the problem by the present government is truly disappointing but not surprising. No attempt is made to frankly and honestly analyse the situation and take action to correct the areas of weakness. All the politicians want to do is to avoid criticism of themselves.

Having destroyed the effectiveness of the police commissioner by repeatedly compromising him, not only by this government but its predecessor as well, we now expect him to provide dynamic and effective leadership of the police service while ensuring that he remains a toothless bulldog. So ineffective has he become that he cannot even command the respect of the members of the police service, through no fault of his own.

The rot started when a former prime minister overreached his office by personally delivering a letter of appointment to the then police commissioner. From that day onward all commissioners became indebted to the party in power and lost all semblance of independence.

Spending tons of money on the police is going to make no difference whatever to the crime rate. The solution remains a truly professional police service with the overriding goal of service to the nation.

Karan Mahabirsingh,

Carapichaima