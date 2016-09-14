Brace for more food prices increases

With the increase of NIB contributions we can all expect a steady increase in food prices. This is one bullet we cannot evade. With high food prices already being challenging to so many of our citizens, we have to brace ourselves for some rough waters ahead. How is this so? Our grocery owners will have additional national insurance to pay and I am certain they will not just take this with a smile.

The bottom line is that they who are at the end of the line will pay the price. I make reference to you and me—the consumer. We all will have to dig deeper into our pockets.

In no way can I envisage grocery owners just absorbing that cost. If you understand business that is not the norm. While I may have just emphasised food prices, this goes further. Those who are selling any commodity and have staff for whom they are responsible for paying NIS, will simply pass on the additional cost to the consumer.

I know this may sound as bad news but it is a reality we will all have to face. Let us not live in a fool’s paradise. Whether we like it or not, many of us will have to take a serious look at keeping it local in order to keep that supermarket bill in check.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan