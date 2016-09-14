Fix education, solve crime

Instead of pelting $120 million at the police to help stop and solve crime, why not pump some of that into our education system with a focus on getting the seamless education right and increasing the standards and our quality assurances in education by revamping our curriculum division and that redundant DERE division?

What the PNM is doing is nothing new. More money at police will not solve crime as one of the major factors for people turning to the life of crime is limited or no ability to obtain a sustainable job.

Fix our education system and you will by extension fix our homes and eventually the crime situation.

Our current secondary schools are presently understaffed and overfilled with students performing below 30 per cent. This 30 per cent student will be coming with the awareness of his/her inadequacy and a self esteem to be guarded by any means necessary in order to preserve a sense of self.

We need to design a new system to fit this not-so-new breed of student in order to meet him where he needs it most. Teachers will need coaches to guide them through the process of adjusting, implementing and understanding that this is “not about them.” When they stop taking things personally and look beyond the students’ limitations and classroom bravado to see the students’ possibility is what this thing is about.

To get our teachers to not work harder but work smarter. To get our teachers to see their undeniable role in the whole scheme of our social decline, to own their part and make the necessary changes to fix it. That’s what you need money to do. Not more “major equipment coming.”

Stacey Gould,

Claxton Bay