Say no to planned Lower Maraval development

I was one of the chosen residents to receive an attitude questionnaire survey, dated August 29, for planning permission for the development of a shopping Mall on 9 Saddle Road together with lots five, seven, nine and 11 on Valleton Avenue (residential) and lots three, four and five on McKenzie Road (residential), encompassing eight plots, for the erection of a four-storey shopping mall.

The plans also include a forecourt entrance to allow for pedestrian traffic and the use of McKenzie Road as an alternative route for traffic flow.

The few residents were given only four days to submit completed questionnaires as the deadline for submission was September 2.

The letter indicated that personal interviews were already conducted with residents in nearby buildings. I presume I was not at home!

I say no to commercialisation; no to invading our neighbourhood; no to more traffic, permanent gridlock;

no to more malls.

The area has enough eating places and two malls; no to more drainage problems; no to impacting on water supply, power supply and even air temperature; no to blocking my view of the hills; no to more noise and fumes. The existing infrastructure cannot handle it.

I am asking Town and Country Planning Division to not make a decision on our residential neighbourhood and enforce more commercial developments in the Lower Maraval area, that will only benefit the developers.

This will negatively impact the entire Maraval area—traffic-wise—and of course commuters to Santa Cruz and to the west and east.

Donna Crooks