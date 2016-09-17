Can’t argue with the facts

Forty million dollars have been spent on the Commission of Enquiry into Las Alturas.

The Attorney General has sought some preliminary legal advice with a view to setting aside the Commission’s report.

More lawyers will be needed to review the matter. Oh, to be a lawyer.

All manner of red herrings are being raised, from the constitution of the Commission to the flaws in the report. But no matter how the PNM spins it, they cannot argue with the facts.

Las Alturas was built under their watch and is now earmarked for demolition. A complete waste of taxpayers’ money.

And now the AG wants to spend more money to get back to square one?

Instead of trying to set aside the report, surely the best option is to spend the extra money to fix the flaws and determine the truth—someone must be responsible for this disaster. Las Alturas did not just appear out of nowhere. But revealing the truth will surely implicate one or more of their own. Who else? And that can’t happen, can it?

A Charles,

Mount Hope