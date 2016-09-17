A well-kept secret

I read where David West, Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), is suggesting that T&T seek the help of experts from the United Nations (UN) to unravel T&T’s clogged system of criminal justice, something successfully achieved by Guatemala for the Investigation of Illegal Groups and Clandestine Security Structures in Guatemala.

According to Mr West, “It allowed for the first time an independent international body, the UN, to be given the authority to act as complementary prosecutors in criminal proceedings in national courts.”

This exercise allowed experts from such a body to work alongside local personnel in the police, DPP’s Office and Forensic Science Centre to enhance expertise in criminal investigations. It appeared the initiative worked so well in Guatemala that it saw the successful prosecution of the country’s former minister of the interior (for corruption); Police Chief (for the homicide of seven inmates); and President (for theft of US$20 million).

Mr West went on to state that T&T’s politicians know of the Guatemalan initiative but so far not a word has been spoken of it.

I wonder why?

C Peters