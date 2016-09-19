Plight of the doubles man

This article was written with the hope of dispelling some of the stereotyping and broad generalisations associated with the doubles industry.

Yes, like every other business there are unscrupulous players out there who tarnish the reputation of the trade. But the majority of us work hard to run a profitable and stable business because just like the lawyer, the schoolteacher, the mechanic and all the other entrepreneurs out there, we too have families to take care of.

The typical doubles vendor must wake up at midnight to begin the actual bara-making process. So while the rest of us are tugging on our blankets a little tighter, the team responsible for serving you a hot and tasty meal every morning must abandon their beds.

But the preparations begin long before that.

The dough to make the bara would have been kneaded several hours before, the channa cleaned and soaked, the green seasonings washed and blended, the sauces (mango chutney, pepper sauce, cucumber) prepared and ready. Yes, it takes a whole team of people and long hours of preparation before the doubles vendor even presents himself on the spot where he serves you every morning.

A single doubles business employs about five to six people given the multitude of tasks to be carried out. Aside from people to do the actual cooking, we employ people for transportation, people for the sanitation of the cooking area and utensils, people to go out to wrap and cash. The tasks are simply too many to list here. Think of the number of doubles vendors you see across Trinidad and multiply that by five and you will get an idea of how many are employed in the doubles-making industry.

Many of us like to berate the doubles man for evading taxes. However, as the younger, more educated and knowledgeable generation takes over from our elders we embrace changes that will ensure the profitability and continuity of our livelihood. We register our businesses and pay taxes. We pay rent for the spots we occupy and we engage in proper record-keeping and accounting. We have permits to prepare and sell food. Our kitchens are visited regularly by health inspectors.

What confuses me is that some people will go to a fine dining restaurant, pay an inflated price for a meal, wait at least 20-30 minutes to be served, pay an additional service charge and then give their server a nice fat tip at the end, but still find it difficult to pay $5 for a doubles, which despite the price increase remains the cheapest food in the country.

There was a rise in the cost of living. We all felt the pinch.

Many manufacturers were forced to raise their prices, doubles vendors included. Yet it is the doubles man who takes the brunt of the “licks” as the media uses the doubles man as the poster child for declaring price increases to the public, splashing us across front page news and headlining every radio and talk show across the country.

This gives the public a very biased view of what is happening in the economy and makes it seem that doubles men (alone) are unfairly capitalising on the population.

Concerned

doubles vendor