A very tragic event in my former parish disturbed me for a long time—the murder of a parishioner by her estranged husband. It is one of the many murders of wives, married and common-law, by their husbands or fiancés. And that dreadful epitaph—“in a shallow grave!” I thought dogs were buried in shallow graves but these days dogs and women are disposed off in like manner.

Why is it many of our men feel if they can’t have a woman their way she is better off dead? Where is this mentality coming from? This is not to say women are not unfaithful or many of them are not cruel. King Fighter discovered that decades ago when he sang: “Daddy, daddy. I speaking the truth, look ah man in yuh pyjama suit.” But back then we hardly heard of them cutting throat, disembowelling, chopping up, shooting, burning.

Where is this mentality coming from—culture, religion, history? Probably all of these. Anantanand Rambachan, a son of the soil and professor of Hinduism at St Olaf College, Minnesota, once said: “All religious literature is invariably anti-sex and anti-woman.” Whether Hinduism, Islam or Christianity we have to cope with the burden of patriarchy and chauvinism. Feminist scholar Mary Daly expressed it well in her classic text Beyond God the Father when she said: “If God is male then the male is God.”

We are still dealing with this. Of all places the IRO has as its letterhead slogan: “The Fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man.” Sorry ladies! You’re just not that important. From the Christian point of view the perspective is particularly deadly because of faulty exegesis: “This alas is bone from my bone, flesh from my flesh. This is to be called woman for it was taken from man” (Gen 2:23). No Denyse Plummer here. Woman eh no boss! This text has been misappropriated to conclude that man is more important than woman since she was created from him; that he is prior to her in all things not just chronological time but in human dignity; that she derives her identity from him and does not have one of her own. Add to that the history of male emasculation in slavery and indenture ship, “rum till I die” and low educational performance by males there is only one possible result—violence.

It is also instructive to note that the woman being created from a “bone” of the man does not convey the best reading of the Hebrew. It is more accurate to translate the term as “side.” When the Hebrew word is used in other parts of the Old Testament it does not mean “bone.” Marriage means man and woman are to walk “side by side” not “oneside”; if they are not doing this before marriage they will not do it after. That self-giving, sacrificial love symbolised by the pierced side of Jesus also lends deeper meaning to woman emerging from the side of man.

The domestic carnage we see cannot be solved by the legislation or punishment. It requires education—religious and moral, and more religious than moral. Hindu, Muslim and Orisha pastors have much work to do here. Christian pastors of all ilk must point out the patriarchal taboos behind Genesis 2:23. The point is mutuality and equality, not superiority and ownership. Man is there in the garden all alone—in spite of the grandeur of the non-human creation—not to show his chronological precedence or prior dignity over the woman but his incompleteness and his need for companionship.

There is a bizarre irony to the one-sided wedding song—“woman draws her life from man and gives it back again”: when she separates her life from his she literally ends up dead.

But it is the theme of ownership that is most pernicious. Men feel that through marriage or years of common-law living the woman becomes their property—bought and paid for. But are we looking at something deeper than domestic property issues. The latter do not adequately account for the depth of horror meted out to some women when relationships break up. We are dealing with sexual and genital rage: “that genitalia is mine!”

Women are reduced to the genital that the man tells himself he has bought and paid for. No man will get what is “his” property. He will destroy it rather than let someone else get it. This issue of the “vulvarisation” of love needs to be addressed in Theology of the Body and marriage preparation programmes.

There are far more important male-female issues to be taught in schools rather than a plastic theory of gender. Male-female relationships need to sought out issues of equality, equity, justice, compassion, forgiveness, healing, re-starting and making it through. Unless we address these issues head on “in a shallow grave” will soon become a national theme song.

Fr Martin Sirju,

Parish Priest/Vicar, San Fernando