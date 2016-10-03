Macqueripe gone to the dogs

These new “tenants” have now taken over areas surrounding the car park and even the beach down at the bay. One can see them on a daily basis lazing under the thatched huts and around the cafeteria which are provided for the enjoyment of visitors.

At times they can also be seen apparently sun tanning down on the beach. Just like Salybia Beach, Toco, that has been invaded by squatters, so too Macqueripe has now been invaded by dogs!

Complaints about this takeover have been lodged with the CDA; yet no one in authority seem able or willing to address this genuine concern about the health and safety of citizens and other visitors who frequent the area.

Now these dogs are certainly not man’s best friend as we know them to be. They are unkept, smelly, harbour diseases and are at times, aggressive. They move around as a pack and I have witnessed aggression against users of the bay.

It’s heart-breaking to note that young children, during the recent past school vacation, spent time frolicking in the sand where these unhealthy dogs lay previously.

The CDA, however, is not the only culprit to blame in this unsavoury affair. There are those mindless, heartless and totally irresponsible citizens who are responsible for abandoning their pets in the area, as well as, a few individuals who may be, inadvertently, doing more harm than good by feeding these strays and encouraging their presence down at the beach.

Although the blame is shared, in my view this does not absolve the CDA of its responsibility for keeping Macqueripe clean and dog-free, in a manner that would not compromise the health and safety of all who use the facilities.

Please CDA, be a bit more responsible and proactive. Do your job. Get rid of the unhealthy strays which has the potential of triggering health problems for unwary visitors to Macqueripe.

Michael F Manuel