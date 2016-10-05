Do something about the West Indies Cricket Board

Permit me to say that not much is being done to rally around the West Indies cricket team. Fans have been silent about the low morale and deplorable state of West Indies cricket. The firing of coach Simmons and Darren Sammy has left a bitter taste in the mouths of Caribbean people.

The West Indies, once one of the most feared teams, has gone to rock bottom and yet this present, irresponsible West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) continues to reign.

It is time, the media, citizens, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Sports get together and make a difference and do something to get this board out of office. Dwayne Bravo is correct in saying that windball cricket is better organised. I want to even add that street cricket is better organised than the WICB.

Enough is enough

Harrison Samuel