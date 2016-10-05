For the past two years T&T has faced sharply declining foreign exchange revenues from the mainstay of the economy, the energy sector. During this time the need to diversify the economy through tourism, agriculture and increased manufacturing has become ever more glaringly obvious.

Now how should one go about getting more economic activity in any sector of the economy? Would it be more taxes or less? Most of us would agree that less taxes would be more likely to succeed in this all important mission.

Well, the finance minister and his team obviously don’t think so, because there are absolutely no incentives for exporters in his budget. Actually, it’s the reverse, Net exporters, for the privilege of bringing in much needed foreign exchange for the country now see our income tax rate increase by five per cent and we have been treated in exactly the same manner as a business that brings in no foreign exchange.

If any readers can figure that one out I suggest you go to Balisier House and fill out an application form at the earliest opportunity.

Gregory Wight