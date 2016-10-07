Thanks for help in time of need

I am deeply indebted to four young people who rendered assistance at a time of potential danger.

When my car stalled on Lady Young Road during the late evening of October 2, my sister and I were privileged to experience the goodness of fellow citizens. In practical ways our protection became their concern.

Newton Browne, a stranger, stopped to help. He voluntarily stayed with us, risking his own safety for nearly two hours, until help came. Two police officers on patrol offered assistance to ensure our safety.

Mickey, my mechanic, left activities in Las Cuevas and came with a tow truck. We left the area safe and sound, thanking God.

Thank you and God bless you to these young men who displayed such compassion, sacrifice and dedication to duty.

G Williams