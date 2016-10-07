Time, money wasted on Beverage Container Bill

The ODPM has commented after the last floods that the country was overwhelmed with garbage, plastic bottles and styrotex containers that clog up the drains and waterways and so cause floods.

They go on to blame the “people” for being complicit in causing flooding. I agree with the ODPM one hundred per cent, but they have forgotten to also blame the Govt for wasting our money in Parliament by debating and passing the Beverage Container Bill but not having it proclaimed. This bill would go a long way in taking plastic bottles off the streets and out the drains. This, all the same, will not change our nasty habits.

Gordon Dalla Costa