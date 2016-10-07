Environmentalist Marc de Verteuil is calling on hunters to self-regulate themselves as he says the Government is not doing what is necessary to protect wildlife during the hunting season.
You are here
Time, money wasted on Beverage Container Bill
Published:
Saturday, October 8, 2016
The ODPM has commented after the last floods that the country was overwhelmed with garbage, plastic bottles and styrotex containers that clog up the drains and waterways and so cause floods.
They go on to blame the “people” for being complicit in causing flooding. I agree with the ODPM one hundred per cent, but they have forgotten to also blame the Govt for wasting our money in Parliament by debating and passing the Beverage Container Bill but not having it proclaimed. This bill would go a long way in taking plastic bottles off the streets and out the drains. This, all the same, will not change our nasty habits.
Gordon Dalla Costa
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online