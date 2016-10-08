Bring back death penalty

Without the death penalty and the promise of not calling a state of emergency, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon is wasting his time in deploying police and soldiers to the Central area to fight crime.

These criminals, whether murderers or not, will simply move on to another area of the island and carry on in their evil trade in the same manner. Criminals here must be caught and made to pay the deserved retribution.

Deliberate murderers must face the ultimate punishment of death by hanging. Introducing any new crime plan without the above procedures is simply a waste of time and money.

Things have gone from bad to worse and the solution is staring the politicians in their faces.

The reinstatement of the death penalty, the commencement of hangings, the reform of our corrupt police and judiciary system, and better morals and compassionate examples by those in the corridors of power and other distinguished citizens are all essential to stop the spread of the expanding lawlessness on this island. Surely, I am not the only citizen with the above views. We need urgent positive and meaningful action now.

G A Marques

Via email