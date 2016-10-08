Solutions to our crime situation

How do we solve the crime situation in this country I love? Follow Singapore, with simple harsh laws that will only affect the criminals.

Place sealed steel bins in front of all police stations and give a one-month reprieve for anyone who has an illegal firearm. No questions asked, just place it in the bin.

During this time have law implemented that states any person caught with an illegal firearm will face a judge the following day and will be fined $50,000 and ten years in prison. If caught committing a crime with said firearm, the jail term is 20 years. The only people who will be hurt by this law will be criminals. Once this is introduced I believe the crime rate will fall drastically within six months.

Peter Ache

Diego Martin