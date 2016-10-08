Some things never change

I am a Trinidadian who has been working and living in the UK for the last 30 years. I visit Trinidad at least four times a year and keep in touch with the news from the online newspapers.

It is therefore with some interest that I read about the floods across the country recently, and the woe that it has caused the citizens.

I must conclude that this is because we are free.

Having lived in other countries, I can think of few other places where one can litter and dump rubbish wherever one feels like with no consequences such as a fine or reprimand.

Litter the streets with impunity. Dump rubbish, too. We are free to do that. Free to beat up anyone who tries to stop us, too. We are therefore free to block up the drains. Public services are all free, and can therefore freely clean up the mess that we make.

When I used to work in Port-of-Spain 30 years ago, flooding occurred on a regular basis, so it is sort of gratifying to know that in a world that is fast-moving and changing, that some things remain the same.

On my last visit I noted the presence of road traffic police and speed guns in use. So it seems that we are not so free to break the road traffic laws anymore without incurring a fine. Rumour has it that there has been a reduction in the number of fatalities on the road.

So next time you are stuck in a traffic jam because of a flood, be thankful and grateful that you live a country that is free and unencumbered by pesky laws, regulations and fines.

A Harripaul

London, UK