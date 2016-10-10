Check work done on campus before handover

I would like to strongly recommend that a structural engineering evaluation of the Debe UWI campus be done before the Government accepts handover of the campus from the contractor China Jiang Su.

This Is the same contractor which was responsible for the construction of Las Alturas. In the interest of the safety of the end users and to ensure that design specifications and code compliance, I am advising that a structural engineering evaluation exercise be conducted on the facility.

Additionally, I would like to recommend that the Government adopt the International Code Council (ICC) building codes and put measures in place for the implementation of the codes with a sense of urgency.

Our country cannot afford to continue paying for repair of poor quality work because of no compliance with building codes. There is also a need for proper project and quality control oversight on all public projects and this underscores the need to ensure that taxpayers get value for money as mentioned in the 2017 budget .

T&T was the first country in the Caribbean which was accorded chapter status by the ICC and an agreement was signed by the previous administration for the adoption of the ICC codes and Cabinet approved the sum of 27,000 USD for payment to the ICC but payment was not remitted.

The ICC in a communication to the former Minister of Housing and Urban Development indicated their willingness to work with the Government of T&T in the realisation of a building code for the protection of the health safety and welfare of the citizens.

The cost for the adoption of the codes is estimated at around 30,000 USD and this is pennies compared to the billions spent over the last ten years in remedial works on new buildings due to non compliance of codes. Building codes save lives and we can build safer, resilient, environmentally friendly, energy efficient sustainable communities if the code is adopted and implemented.

As parts of the Caribbean suffer the effects of disasters we cannot afford to continue constructing buildings which do not satisfy the requirements of the ICC building codes. We must put measures in place for disaster risk-reduction before a disaster strikes. If a major disaster strikes our country will suffer severe economic consequences and I urge the Government to be proactive and to adopt the ICC building codes with a sense of urgency.

Shyankaran Lalla