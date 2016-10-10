Govt must intervene over detained citizens

The current impasse involving Muslim citizens of this country being held in Venezuela without any charges laid for over two years deserves some serious reflection.

The fact that they are Muslims, the fact that they are alleged terrorists and the fact that they were seen assembling for whatever reason does not come into play since all of this is speculation except that they are indeed Muslims.

Muslims have for a number of years now been going to Mecca (the Holy Land) for pilgrimage via the Venezuela route.

However, despite all that the government of T&T has an undeniable mandate to protect its citizens from external harm. If the Government of T&T refuses to accept this mandate then they have reneged on their promise to serve the citizens and the country with fairness and equality. Thus far, it has been a dismal failure by government officials to intervene and do what is right for the detained citizens.

Had it been American citizens, it is a known fact that the Venezuelan authorities would have to come up with cold hard facts as to why, when and how. Charges would have had to be laid or the immediate release would have been the order of the day.

Perhaps, this is why American citizens are proud of their country and the way in which governance is meted out. Perhaps, if we want to raise the status quo of Trinbagonians in the eyes of the world the people put there to lead will first have to start “caring” for the citizens of this country.

WKS Hosein,

Chaguanas