A Mickey Mouse Forensic Science Centre?

If the newspaper report is true that body of kidnapped and murdered southern farmer Vijay Ramoutar could not have been located at the Forensic Science Centre, then the FSC owes not only the family but also the public an explanation. And, it must be a real good one at that!

It cannot be accepted that a body at the FSC could not be found. It leads us to beg what type of Mickey Mouse system do we have in critical areas of national security? What about their ability to store other types of evidence for various types of court matters?

We have always heard about massive problems with the absence and even qualifications of forensic pathologists. Now comes this shameful incident to make things worse.

It is high time that an independent audit be done on this critical institution on which the lives of many alleged perpetrators of crimes depend. This institution also does examinations on drugs, arms and ammunition as well as counterfeit money in addition to autopsies and various types of toxicology reports.

Something must be done here, Mr Minister. You must act to create public confidence in this institution!

Shane Applewhite