Amnesty, harsh gun laws can solve crime

How to solve the crime situation in the country I love? Follow Singapore with simple, harsh laws that will only affect the criminals. Place sealed steel bins in front of all police stations; give a one-month reprieve for anyone who has an illegal firearm. No questions asked, just place it in the bin.

During this time a law can be written and implemented that states any person caught with an illegal firearm will face a judge the following day and will be fined $50,000 with ten years in jail.

If caught committing a crime with a firearm the jail term is to be 20 years. The only people hurt by this law will be criminals.

Once this is introduced I believe the crime rate will fall drastically within six months. The only reason the Government will not do this is because it does not serve their purpose to solve the crime situation.

Peter Ache,

Diego Martin