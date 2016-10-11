Trail of plastic bottles left behind after 5K Classic

Whilst I applaud Scotiabank T&T Foundation on yet another well attended Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Classic, I must draw attention to a particularly displeasing aspect of the run.

I observed participants tossing empty water bottles along the entire route, and race volunteers carelessly discarding plastic cases at the water stations.

I did not observe any bins along the route. Social media comments also indicated that early Sunday morning, the Queen’s Park Savannah and environs, including the portion of the route from Elizabeth St onto Hayes St and Serpentine Road, was littered with bottles and discarded cases.

While it is commendable to contribute to such a worthy cause, that in itself is not an excuse to degrade our surroundings. We continue to operate as though our actions don’t impact on the lives of all citizens at one point or another.

To the Scotiabank T&T Foundation, after years of organising this event, it’s execution should be akin to a well-oiled machine.

There should be measures in place to reduce pollution along the route during the race and a clean-up crew available immediately after. Please, let’s do better next time.

N Supersad,

Arouca