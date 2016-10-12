Garbage collection haphazard in Central

I wish to voice my dissatisfaction with the garbage collection system in Warrenville, Marshall Trace and Munroe Road.

The garbage truck has no fixed schedule. People have resorted to putting out their garbage the night before and, as expected, the dogs create havoc bursting most of the bags, causing the garbage to go into the drains.

Sometimes you put garbage out at 5 am and the truck passes at 3 pm, and by that time, the dogs again create more havoc. This past Monday the garbage truck passed 4.55 am. Who gets up that early to put garbage out? I took a drive on the road at 5.30 pm and the entire area had garbage bags and no truck.

I am sure a contractor would be paid for this. It would be nice to know the amount of money a contractor is paid for a day’s work. This area is controlled by the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.

I am calling on the CEO of the Corporation to please put a stop to this practice. There isn’t a fixed schedule. This is not the 1970s, this is the year 2016! We have so many taxes to pay, why aren’t we getting value for our money?

It sounds nice when the politicians go on TV and talk all they feel we want to hear, but this problem has been existing since the last Government was in power and still continues.

Brandon Dawson,

Eccles Trace, Warrenville