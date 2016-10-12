Let us all unite in war against crime

I was deeply touched when I heard that one of the individuals in the barbershop shooting which took place at La Puerta, has now succumb to his injuries. Here it is a young man, just waiting for a haircut, being shot while doing so, and in a few days passed on.

My condolences go out to all of his family members and those closely associated with him. I do hope that they would find comfort in knowing that the people of T&T stand with them in their time of grief.

What took place at that barbershop is a sad reflection of the state of crime in this country which we all love. It is scary to know that it is not just those involved in criminal activities that are falling victims to the gun, but innocent lives are being taken in the midst of all the turmoil. This is what bothers me. It is no longer safe to go anywhere for that which happened to our decease brother Hassan Ali can also come our way.

I will like to appeal to all politicians, those in the legal service, protective service and all citizens, please let us unite in the war against crime. Too many innocent lives are being taken away from us before their time. Many families and homes are being left in a state of grief and sadness when their loved ones are snatch away from them in a twinkling of an eye.

Let us put aside our differences and see the bigger picture which is our country being destroyed by those criminal elements. As citizens let us honour that motto which reads “Together we aspire together we achieve.” To the Ali family, once again, our prayers are with you; may you find the strength in this hour of need.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan