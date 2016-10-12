I feel a sense of deep regret as I reflect on my knee-jerk reaction to the recent shoot out at high noon in the Diego Martin barber saloon this past week. Today, there is much grief and anguish affecting the families, relatives and friends of the innocent, injured victims; and those of the alleged criminal who was killed at the scene. We recognise and commend the timely, quick-thinking response of the law officer. But we share the pain of the suffering victims and their families. As we do for so many more across the land.

What does this isolated incident mean to the average citizen of T&T? Another set of crime statistics? Additional collateral damage, perhaps? Or as I unthinkingly expressed: a case of some people being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

But how can individuals going about their normal everyday routine in a largely residential community be reasonably deemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time? Especially, when seeking a hair cut in the neighbourhood barber shop in the middle of a week day? Your son, husband, brother or father could have been there, sitting, awaiting his turn. These are the thoughts with which I had to contend.

I was shocked out of my lazy insensitivity by the spontaneous, angry outburst of an otherwise quiet, pleasant fellow member of the community who commented on my statement. The reality hit hard.

I was forced to sadly acknowledge that the viral epidemic of crime and violence gripping the country, in addition to all else, is undermining the social fabric, destroying social cohesion and spawning a complacent accommodation. We have abused the notion of “Tolerance.” We have become acclimated to a situation of ever-deteriorating criminality that no longer disturbs, provokes society to act or demand inclusion in proposed plans of action, or even moves us to anger. We all are now blissful, hapless victims, devotees of the boiling frog syndrome!

Thanks to the sensitivity and community consciousness of my friendly green grocer whose timely intervention indicates that there may be hope yet!

Winston R Rudder,

Petit Valley