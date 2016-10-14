Agriculture industry can become a gold mine

With the type of treatment the agriculture industry has been receiving over the years it is really commendable that people are still practising this profession. A budget allocation of $831 million last year falling to $766 million in 2016/17 tells indirectly a sad story. The agriculture industry was at the bottom of the list this year when it came to the allocation of funds.

I listened to a farmer in the La Puerta area sharing some of the things he and others encountered: the problem to get loans, the minimum compensation when crop is destroyed for some reason and the time taken to make payments. Due to this, future generations are not encouraged to go in this direction. If something positive is not done in the agriculture industry soon what we are growing now may have to be imported.

The reality is that the agriculture industry can be a gold mine if we give it the chance. We have what is needed—fertile soil—that can grow many money-yielding products. What is needed is a visionary to see this and be willing to invest and support this particular industry. The best person in that position is the Government, for if we are talking about buying and eating local, this is the starting ground.

My greatest fear is that with our present trend, as I said before, this once dynamic industry, just as the sugar cane, can become a thing of the past. You may think that I am being negative but not many people are joining this industry today as before. The reason is that they are seeing what is taking place so they are not encouraged to go there. That must change before it is too late. More is needed as a motivator in the agriculture industry.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan