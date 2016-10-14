Was this training legal or illegal?

While I hold no brief for Roodal Moonilal, and while I also find the bringing of the particular photos to Parliament during the Budget debate to be in poor taste, I have to also wonder why isn’t anyone saying whether this training was legal or illegal. Don’t beat around the bush saying that family members of those in high authority need combat training, because of threats on lives etc. I know many people whose lives have been threatened. They went to their respective police stations, and nothing was done. Some even lost their lives. Maybe because they were never lucky enough to acquire combat training.

I went over the firearms Act ( Chapter 16:01 ) and these are my findings:

The law states “any person who it is proved to have had with him or under his control any firearm or ammunition, shall be deemed to be in possession of such firearm or ammunition in the absence of lawful excuse, the proof of which lies on the person.” The law further goes on to say the following people are exempted from this law:

• a police officer acting in his capacity;

• the Director of the Forensic Scientific Centre;

• the holder of a Firearms Users Licence;

• the holder of a Firearms Users Employee Certificate;

• the holder of a gunsmith Licence;

• a member of the Cadet Corp, established under the Cadet Force Act;

• a person who has a firearm for a theatrical production;

• an athletic meeting (to start races);

• a person who comes into possession based on his capacity as executor of an estate;

• written permission from the Commissioner of Police;

• a customs or prison officer;

• the curator of the Chaguaramas museum.

Nowhere have I seen a close relative of the PM, AG or President in the law.

What I need to hear, and I’m not hearing it from the Government, is whether the act of having teenagers (whoever they may be) in possession of what appears to be an AR 15 rifle, is legal or illegal based on the law? Forget about political persuasion, we talking strictly the law. The law must not be for the rich and famous, but must be for everyone, otherwise, we may very well have a dictatorial state.

I await the Attorney General’s response as to whether an offence was committed.

Elaine Peters,

Marabella