Comfortable in my own skin

Dear Society: As a young woman growing up, I have noticed how girls are “trying” to conform to what society views as a “perfect woman.” No one was made perfect but at this time in my life, I see so many young women my age having low self-esteem due to the impressions that others have of women.

It is either that they are not intelligent enough, not “sexy” or some other flaw. This has led to an increase in women who are emotionally imbalanced because they never see themselves as worthy enough for society to embrace them along with what they have to offer.

Why do we have to be judged by others based on previous mistakes or shortcomings? I, only being 16, made mistakes thus far; mistakes that would obviously haunt me for some time, but is it right to be remembered by my blunders rather than my achievements?

Humans, that’s what we are, and we are entitled to fall short at times but that does not mean we are no less than what society views as “perfect.”

I appeal, do not make us feel as though we are never going to be what you expect us to be. We are trying, but that does not mean that this is what we want to do or who we want to become. Sometimes we just want to be free and be ourselves. Why should we be uncomfortable? It is time to change the perspective in which people see young women. We deserve to live lives that are pleasing to us.

Shivana

Barrackpore