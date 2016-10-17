DETAIN politicians until they FIX litter problem

Lock the politicians in parliament. Do not let out a single one until they agree to deal with the litter problem. The last person who tried to lock down parliament was let off with an amnesty.

We have nothing to lose except piles of mostly plastic trash. A bottle deposit scheme will eliminate nearly all bottles from streets and drains.

Twenty-five cents or a dollar on a bottle and you will never see one hit the ground. An economically marginalised person will swipe it from the air, if you are brute enough to drop it where you stand. I might even give up writing columns and become a bottle collector.

T&T probably uses one billion bottles per year. About 700 million of those disappear in to garbage dumps that are over capacity and pollute both air and groundwater.

The cost of these dumps is hard to quantify. There is the amount spent to service them but there is also an unknown human health cost. How many cases of cancer or lung disease are caused by inhaling dioxin-laden smoke from burning garbage dumps? How many children suffer impaired development leading to deformities and lower IQs? There are links between crime and environmental pollution. Is it coincidence that T&T has both a crime crisis and a pollution crisis? Does the cost of not dealing with waste run in to the millions or the billions? We don’t have all the data to give pollution a dollar value. We can give it a human value: even one life affected is one too many.

On second thought: let’s lock the politicians in to the labasse. Do not let out a single one until they agree to deal with the litter problem. The Beverage Container Bill has been around in draft form for 16 years. One of its faults is that it does not cover all plastic bottles.

Maybe when the original bill was conceived the composers were ignorant of the fact that anything that is made from plastic and looks like a bottle can be recycled.

It does not have to be limited to beverage containers. Shampoo bottles, bleach bottles, cooking oil bottles and kitchen cleaner bottles can all be recycled. It is only bottles that hold chemicals such as anti-freeze that can not be recycled.

One billion bottles times a 25 cent deposit is a lot of money. One billion bottles times a dollar deposit is even more. The interest alone is enough to spur a tidy industry and create employment. Huge savings will be made at the dumps and the quality of life will improve.

Manufacturers and supermarket CEOs have become merchants of pollution. One manufacturer even advertises plastic bottles as environmentally friendly. They have failed to make any real attempt to curb the excesses of their trade, while enjoying all the profits. They too need to find a pile of plastic trash to sit on in the labasse, together with the politicians.

Now that we’ve given the politicians, manufactures and supermarket CEOs the lix they deserve let’s take a look at some new science on plastic pollution, and how it affects every single environment on earth.

Scientists from the Universities of Oxford, Bristol, Staffordshire and the Natural History Museum, led by ML Taylor, gathered the first evidence that deep sea organisms eat plastic trash. There is no part of planet earth that is immune from human trash. We know that animals on land and in shallow waters are affected by plastic trash. Up to 50% of seabirds, turtles, fish and marine mammals such as whales suffer from plastic ingestion or entanglement. When they ingest plastic it can clog their stomachs and intestines causing them slow death by starvation.

All the plastic found in the deep sea organisms was micro plastic. These are the smallest particles and fibers, maybe from synthetic clothing or carpets. Micro plastics have a high surface area-to-volume ratio that attracts persistent organic pollutants and heavy metals. These are absorbed by the organisms that eat them. The scientist point out that the effect of these toxins on the organisms is not yet fully known.

These toxins will travel up the food chain and bioaccumulate until they reach us humans. Bon appetite!

One of the most dramatic images that I’ve seen of plastic pollution, is from Buccoo in Tobago. Tobagonian Niamh Vaughn sighted a hermit crab that used the cap of a plastic bottle as a shell. We have made crabs in to plastic trash scavengers.

A former minister told me that parliament does not practice recycling. Quick, politicians, install one before we send you all to the labasse of public opinion.