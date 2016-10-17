Other institutions shouldn’t escape probing

The current probing into the accounts of the Office of the President is not necessarily a bad thing. It is what developed countries do. There should be similar examinations on all organisations that receive and spend public monies. Don’t single out the Office of the President.

Annually, the Auditor General for decades gone by, has been reporting on countless discrepancies, malfeasances, over-spending, over-invoicing, missing contracts and approvals, lack of internal audit checks, breach of tendering procedures, absent signatures, corruption etc, in almost all of such institutions.

And, no meaningful action are ever taken. Many times, it’s just academics and researchers that examine these documents. There are a couple of Parliamentary committees that ought to look at these documents, but again, talk and more talk, and no action is taken. It is usually politicised then and there.

The Auditor General would be begging the various authorities to get their acts together but they were mostly ignored as the same financial breaches took place year after year in these same institutions.

We need organisations that can constitutionally take these public documents on an annual basis, conduct further investigations and prosecute where required. That is the only way we can get a reduction in these criminally-inclined behaviour.

Otherwise, we are just wasting time and money again and again.

Ian Ramdhanie