A return to civility is what’s needed most

Much commendation should go to John Bell for his excellent dissertations on the approach needed to turn around the ailing hospitality industry. Gregory Aboud has also highlighted the need for improvements at our airports, particularly ANR Robinson in Tobago, and better sensitivity training for our immigration personnel.

Bottom line though is that the entire country needs to be re-oriented to have a more welcoming nature to all visitors and each other for that matter, and most importantly, we need to achieve the following objectives, or at the very least, be seriously working towards them to have any chance at building long-term success in the hospitality industry.

1—achieve First World standards in becoming as litter free as humanly possible;

2—get rid of long-term roadside unauthorised garbage dumps such as at the top of the Morne Cocoa Road. Fifty years ago, would you believe, tourists were taken for scenic drives on this road, which has now become a hell hole;

3—for God’s sake, do something about the crime situation. Maybe hire overseas professionals to work alongside our local police force to rid our country of the gang scourge;

4—immediately halt the land-grabbing going on all over T&T. It is particularly bad in the hilly areas of Maraval, Moka and Valencia;

5—make the highway patrol function. Our roadways are some of the most lawless places in T&T;

6—re-introduce common sense in the administration of both central and local Government. For example, on very busy two-lane roads like Saddle Road, Maraval, St Lucien Road, Diego Martin etc, do not allow delivery vehicles and garbage trucks to service these roads between 6 am and 9 am and again from 3 pm – 6 pm. Until we enforce such common sense rules to stop the everyday tyranny of the individual over the majority, there will be no real return to genuine civility;

7—Greatly improve water distribution, especially in Tobago, as no visitor will return to a dry destination;

8—listen to tourism experts like John Bell—indeed hire him to be No 1 adviser to the tourism Minister;

9—market Tobago to Trinidadians. I might go there if given a reason to do so.

Some of you may ask what some of these above measures have to do with tourism. Well, visitors always like to be in a safe, secure and civilised environment and we are a long way from civility at this time.

Gregory Wight

Maraval