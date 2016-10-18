Address poverty levels urgently

Reports done have shown that the poverty level in T&T is consistently rising—from 16.6 per cent in 2005 to 24.5 per cent in 2014. It is also reported that some 300,000 people are living on below TT$1000 per month. When you take into consideration the cost of living in T&T you can well imagine how much it takes to balance the monthly budget.

I believe that poverty is in part contributing to the present crime situation. If something is not done urgently to bring down our poverty rate we will continue to experience a spiral in petty crime. That I know is not good news, but it is important that we get to some of the root causes if we are really going to see a permanent change in crime.

There is a natural response to pressure by every human being; some can respond positively while others negatively. It is the negative response that can be harmful to citizens.

The responsibility is upon those in charge, with the help of the business community and even citizens, to bring about change in the poverty level. We cannot sit around any longer waiting for the oil price to go up. Yes, while this will help the situation we need to be continually innovative. Creation of jobs must be done by us working together as a team.

We must not forget that hundreds have lost their normal income due to the present recession. This must be addressed for, if not, the poverty level will continually increase and this will impact on the crime problem.

Remember in every society there will always be the strong and the weak and the way they react to a crisis can be very different. I firmly believe that if people are employed and compensated properly that it can be a deterrence to petty crime. We need to start somewhere.

Arnold Gopeesingh,

San Juan